Kanye West Announces New Live Show in Los Angeles After 5 Years

Kanye West -- who now goes by Ye -- is coming back to Los Angeles.

In his first live performance since his Mexico City shows in January -- and his first live Los Angeles show since 2021 -- Ye will be hitting the stage at SoFi Stadium April 3.

Promotional art for the new concerts show Ye's wife Bianca Censori is back ... while the rapper dons a Jason Voorhees mask.

Remember, the last time Ye rocked a live crowd in L.A., he did it alongside Drake at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which was livestreamed on Prime Video.