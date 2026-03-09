Kanye West Announces New Live Show in Los Angeles After 5 Years
Kanye West -- who now goes by Ye -- is coming back to Los Angeles.
In his first live performance since his Mexico City shows in January -- and his first live Los Angeles show since 2021 -- Ye will be hitting the stage at SoFi Stadium April 3.
Promotional art for the new concerts show Ye's wife Bianca Censori is back ... while the rapper dons a Jason Voorhees mask.
Remember, the last time Ye rocked a live crowd in L.A., he did it alongside Drake at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which was livestreamed on Prime Video.
Ye was supposed to perform at SoFi in 2022, but the show was canceled after he was snapped in a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt.