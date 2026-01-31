Kanye West Brings Out North West at Mexico Concert to Perform Her New Song

Kanye West's fully embracing the mentor role for his daughter North West's rap career ... bringing her out at his Mexico show to perform her new song.

The music legend performed in Mexico City Friday night -- his first show in the country in nearly 20 years -- and, North joined him onstage to play "Piercing On My Hand" ... a song which references the dermal implants she got in her right hand a few months ago.

North West teases her new song “Piercing On My Hand” live pic.twitter.com/SxvjNwlQoU — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 31, 2026 @ComplexMusic

Check out the clip ... like father, like daughter when it comes to the outfit -- thick sunglasses and an all-black 'fit which looks a lot like a mini version of something Ye would wear.

Ye takes a background role during the clip ... bouncing onstage while his daughter draws eyes and raps about her blue hair and her alleged bad girl lifestyle.

North showed off her new look -- with the hair and black grills -- earlier this month on social media ... captioning the clip by saying she shared the pic with all the haters that were "mad over a finger piercing.”

While North took center stage Friday, it's her father who has been grabbing headlines recently ... apologizing for his slew of antisemitic comments over the last few years -- claiming his mania was caused by a car accident 20 years ago.

He told fans the accident "does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people" before telling members of the Black community, "I am sorry to have let you down. I love us."