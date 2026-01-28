Aloe Blacc Says Kanye West Deserves Love and Forgiveness Like Everyone Else

Play video content TMZ.com

Aloe Blacc is "The Man" when it comes to love and understanding ... at least according to a chat we just had with him about Ye -- formerly known as Kanye West -- and his controversial apology letter.

Blacc was all bundled up when we caught him out in NYC Wednesday ... but despite braving the freezing weather, the singer-songwriter had a warm response to Ye's latest apology.

Blacc said, "I think anytime anybody can show unconditional love and growth is a good time."

Of course, some have noted Ye has an album coming out, which could make the apology seem suspicious. The thinking is that the Wall Street Journal ad he took out Monday addressed to "Those I've Hurt," could just be a strategic ploy to get attention for the upcoming project.

Still, Blacc told us he supports "unconditional love for everybody in the world all the time, no matter who and whatever transgressions. Forgiveness is number one."

As Blacc says ... "We are all God's children. We have to forgive and love everybody all the time, no matter what."

For his part ... Ye has insisted his remorse over his antisemitic and alarming behavior is genuine, and not some slick PR play to save his music career.

Ye told Vanity Fair he apologized because his behavior "went too far" and weighed heavy on his heart.