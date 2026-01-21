50 Cent Says Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Are Why He Doesn't Talk Politics

50 Cent has some sage advice for Ye and Nicki Minaj ... stay the f*** away from religion and politics.

While promoting his new film, "Moses the Black," 50 -- who executive-produced the movie -- stressed that while the project dapples in religious themes, it should be looked at as pure entertainment.

50 told an audience at a recent screening ... "There's two things they tell you to stay away from. They tell you to stay away from religion and stay away from politics, because no matter what you think, someone passionately disagrees with you."

He continued ... "I stay away from those things. That's how Kanye f***ed up."

As the crowd erupted in laughter, 50 added, "Then Nicki said some s*** ..."

As you know ... Ye started holding worship gatherings, referred to as Sunday Services, in 2019 and launched a presidential campaign the following year. And last year he embraced fascism.

And lately, Nicki has praised President Donald Trump for threatening action in Nigeria over the alleged persecution of Christians. Not to mention, she called Don Lemon a homophobic slur for his reporting of a protest at a church in Minnesota.