50 Cent Vows to Buy Out Rap Star-Studded Podcast To Win Beef

Rap music outlets such as Uproxx's "The Bigger Picture" and Hot 97's "Ebro In The Morning" have all shut down in the past few weeks ... if 50 Cent has his way, Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous will get the axe next!!!

50 Cent has been going back and forth with Jim and Maino after they labeled his Diddy-dissing Netflix doc "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" a mockumentary on their "Let's Rap About It" podcast.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to 50's sources, the New York rapper quadrant has been squatting inside the building where they film the podcast ... making the landlord unhappy enough he's willing to cut 50 a deal for the deed!!!

Fans couldn't tell if 50 was serious or just having social media fun, but his response was enough to get a rise out of Maino.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Hustle Hard" rapper admitted he has past loyalty towards 50 for helping secure a record deal in the past, but still dug up his curly wig character and told him to loosen up his G-G-G-G-Unit g-string!!!