50 Cent Hits Stage At Star-Studded Miami Art Week Show For Hublot

50 Cent reminded everyone he's still a legendary rapper at Miami Art Week -- as the supreme guest at Hublot's 20th anniversary to celebrate 20 years of its Big Bang watch!!!

The star-studded gala sported attendees such as Diplo, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Tyriq Withers, Khalid, Leon Bridges, and Sofi Tukker and went down at the Basement at The Miami Beach EDITION.

Play video content BACKGRID

Mattia Vitale of MEDUZA also performed to close out the night.

The G-Unit rapper was perfectly dressed for the occasion ... rocking a bespoke one-of-one Hublot timepiece that mirrored the colors of his "Balrog" character in the upcoming "Street Fighter" film.

50's watch had plenty of bells and whistles ... courtesy of a gold chess piece atop the dial that symbolized the champagne brand that he's always hashtagging on Instagram, and his name being engraved on the watch's caseback.