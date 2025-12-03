Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

The Game Explains 'Assassination Of Candace Owens' Song From His Gangsta Grillz

The Game 'Assassination Of Candace Owens' Is Just A Title ... Meaning Goes DEEP

By TMZ Staff
Published
METAPHORICAL ON THE MUSIC
The Game is halfway recovered from his birthday bash over the weekend, but he's ready to rap 'n roll with his upcoming DJ Drama-boosted mixtape ... featuring the track "The Assassination of Candace Owens"!!!

The song's title raised plenty of eyebrows when the Compton rap legend released the track list for "Every Movie Needs a Trailer," produced by Mike & Keys.

HAVEN'T HEARD BACK!!!
Candace has been claiming that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have put a bounty on her head on her podcast for weeks ... and The Game tells TMZ Hip Hop he metaphorically took her conspiracies and flipped them into a song.

Game recently certified himself as one of the best rappers out and says the song is simply a piece of masterpiece theater -- no diss aimed at Candace, but Game tells us he will be lyrically armed and ready should she take the track the wrong way!!!

He and DJ Drama are set to deliver on a 20-year promise this Friday ... and it appears the buzz from his birthday party has also come down to reality.

120225_live_the_game_kal
SPEAKIN' HIS MIND!!!
What's the over/under that Diddy and R. Kelly appear on "The Documentary 3???"

