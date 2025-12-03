The Game Explains 'Assassination Of Candace Owens' Song From His Gangsta Grillz

Play video content TMZ.com

The song's title raised plenty of eyebrows when the Compton rap legend released the track list for "Every Movie Needs a Trailer," produced by Mike & Keys.

Candace has been claiming that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have put a bounty on her head on her podcast for weeks ... and The Game tells TMZ Hip Hop he metaphorically took her conspiracies and flipped them into a song.

Game recently certified himself as one of the best rappers out and says the song is simply a piece of masterpiece theater -- no diss aimed at Candace, but Game tells us he will be lyrically armed and ready should she take the track the wrong way!!!

He and DJ Drama are set to deliver on a 20-year promise this Friday ... and it appears the buzz from his birthday party has also come down to reality.

