Brigitte Macron to Offer Proof She's a Woman in Candace Owens Lawsuit, Attorney Says

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron is set to present evidence -- both photographic and scientific -- that proves she's a woman as part of her defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens.

Macron's attorney, Tom Clare, shed insight into Brigitte and French President Emmanuel Macron's legal strategy ahead of their faceoff in a U.S. court with the conservative influencer.

Clare, who spoke on the BBC's "Fame Under Fire" podcast, said the power couple will have expert testimony as part of their strategy ... which will be "scientific in nature" and include pictures of Brigitte pregnant with their children.

BBC quotes Clare ... "It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward ... it is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she’s willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight."

Responding to today's news, Candace posted on X ... claiming Brigitte's never sued anyone for calling her male, "Because she is one." Her lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the claim, The Guardian reports.

Remember, Brigitte and Emmanuel slapped Owens with a defamation lawsuit in July after the influencer repeatedly alleged the First Lady was born male. Owens once went as far as to say she'd "stake my entire professional reputation" on this accusation.

The Macrons called Owens' bluff, however ... and accused her of "platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers."

