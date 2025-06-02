French Prez Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte Back on Track After Slap

Wife's Airplane Slap Was Nothing, Look at Us Now!!!

Things seem to be back to normal for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte ... after the slap seen around the world.

Macron and France's First Lady were arm-in-arm Sunday as they posed for the cameras with the Paris Saint-Germain soccer team at Élysée Palace -- the official residence of the French President. The photos were shot at the celebration of the PSG squad's 5-0 victory over Inter Milan during their Champions League match.

Macron's standing in the center surrounded by the PSG players ... with his wife standing by his side -- and Brigitte is more than happy to oblige. She grabs his arm and both are seen smiling.

The nice vibes between Macron and Brigitte fly in the face of what happened on the presidential plane after they landed in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 26.

Viral video shows Brigitte's hands smacking a stunned Macron across the face before they stepped off the jet, fueling speculation their marriage was on the rocks. But, Macron poured cold water on the rumors, saying the two were only horsing around.