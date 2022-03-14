Emmanuel Macron Rocks Street Clothes in Office, Copying Zelensky???

Volodymyr Zelensky is winning hearts with his bravery -- but he may be winning in fashion too ... because another national leader seems to be taking some dress cues from him.

Here's French President Emmanuel Macron taking care of business in the Golden Room of the Élysée Palace ... where he's hard at work in his office, taking international calls and dealing with the Ukraine crisis -- all while looking super gruff and incredibly dressed-down.

Compared to how Macron normally gets done up --suited, booted and clean-shaven -- this is kind of the exact opposite appearance ... the guy's in a hoodie and jeans for crying out loud!

No shade on Macron (these threads actually work for him) ... but some think Zelensky may have something to do with his attire choice here, because as you know -- VZ has been all about the casual, man-of-the-people getup throughout all this.

Zelensky has constantly been seen rockin' green T-shirts and hoodies and the like ... all while letting a little stubble grow on his mug. Here, too, Macron is growing out his beard and sporting a similar appearance.

Like we said ... this may be perceived as Macron ripping off Zelensky's style -- perhaps even for some brownie points with the international community -- but even if that's the case ... you could consider it the ultimate compliment and the utmost flattery, which ain't terrible.

Fact is ... the dude is a total badass, and the world seems to have caught on to that. So, if some presidents wanna pay homage with a little mirror imaging ... so be it! The more the merrier.