Putin Sat Macron at Long Table Due to COVID Snub, French Feared DNA Theft

French Prez Emmanuel Macron isn't about to hand the Russians a DNA sample -- and that's reportedly why Vladimir Putin forced him to sit wayyy across from him at a comically long table.

When the leaders met in Moscow this week to discuss Ukraine ... this picture raised a lot of eyebrows and had some folks accusing Putin of a diplomatic power play -- but it was actually a case of extreme social distancing.

The Russians asked Macron to take a Russian COVID-19 PCR test before sitting down with Putin, but he refused to take the test ... according to Reuters. As a result, the Russians insisted on putting some distance between Macron and Putin.

Macron's objection wasn't about the test itself ... instead, it was all about espionage! The French reportedly had security concerns Russia would use the nasal swab to swipe Macron's DNA.

As we reported ... the image of Putin and Macron at the hilariously long table was very striking ... and it hardly instilled confidence the two sides could broker a peaceful resolution to the ominous situation on the Ukraine border ... where the Russians are mobilizing troops and seem ready to invade on a moments notice.

BTW, Macron reportedly took a French PCR test before heading to Moscow, plus a rapid antigen test administered by his own doc once he was in Russia -- but that apparently wasn't good enough for Putin.