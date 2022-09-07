Paul Anka Receives French Order of Merit From France's President Emmanuel Macron

Paul Anka just got a huge tribute over in France ... where President Emmanuel Macron presented him with one of the nation's highest honors.

The "Put Your Head On My Shoulder Singer" tells TMZ ... he's humbled and proud to become an officer in the French order of merit, with Macron bestowing the honor this week in Paris.

As you see, Paul and Macron shared a toast and sipped Champagne during the celebration ... and Anka's got a pretty spiffy badge -- a blue sash with the star of a Grand Cross, signifying the award.

France's "Ordre national du Mérite" was first bestowed way back in 1963 under then-president Charles de Gaulle ... and while it's generally reserved for French citizens, Paul joins a select list of foreign recipients and he's easily the biggest name.

Paul tells us it was a "very special moment for him" ... and you can tell from the pics ... he's wearing a huge grin.

Remember ... Paul is still playing sold-out venues across the world at age 81, including packed houses in France on his recent European tour.