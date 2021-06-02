Paul Anka Releases Music Vid Feat. Olivia Newton-John for TikTok-Revived Classic

6/2/2021 12:30 AM PT
Paul Anka's gained a new generation of fans thanks to one of his classic songs being used for TikTok's "Silhouette Challenge" ... and he's capitalizing by re-releasing it, with the help of Olivia Newton-John.

TMZ's got the first look at the music video for Anka's "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," featuring the "Grease" star and fellow legendary singer.

Paul and Olivia released the re-recorded track in May as a duet, and it debuted at #1 on Amazon's Adult Contemporary chart ... but they're keeping the momentum going with this fun little animated music vid.

It's all part of an upcoming new album from Anka -- "Making Memories" -- that we're told will also include a cover of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" ... featuring Michael Buble and Andrea Bocelli.

If ya don't know ... Anka's 1959 song experienced a modern revival of sorts in early 2021 thanks to a Doja Cat remix used in the #SilhouetteChallenge. The challenge involves TikTokers dancing in normal lighting, and then ... the beat drops, the light goes red and things get sexier.

CARDI'S CHALLENGE

Several celebs got in on the action -- including Lizzo, Jason Derulo and Tiffany Haddish and Common did the challenge together -- and it gave Cardi B a reason to bring back her stripper skills.

Anka's new album will be released on July 30 ... his 80th birthday!!!

