Paul Anka Releases Music Vid Feat. Olivia Newton-John for TikTok-Revived Classic

Paul Anka's gained a new generation of fans thanks to one of his classic songs being used for TikTok's "Silhouette Challenge" ... and he's capitalizing by re-releasing it, with the help of Olivia Newton-John.

TMZ's got the first look at the music video for Anka's "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," featuring the "Grease" star and fellow legendary singer.

Paul and Olivia released the re-recorded track in May as a duet, and it debuted at #1 on Amazon's Adult Contemporary chart ... but they're keeping the momentum going with this fun little animated music vid.

It's all part of an upcoming new album from Anka -- "Making Memories" -- that we're told will also include a cover of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" ... featuring Michael Buble and Andrea Bocelli.

If ya don't know ... Anka's 1959 song experienced a modern revival of sorts in early 2021 thanks to a Doja Cat remix used in the #SilhouetteChallenge. The challenge involves TikTokers dancing in normal lighting, and then ... the beat drops, the light goes red and things get sexier.

Play video content