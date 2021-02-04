Cardi B Does TikTok's Silhouette Challenge, Shows Off Her Stripper Skills
Cardi B Crushes Silhouette Challenge ... Still Got Stripper Skillz!!!
2/4/2021 7:59 AM PT
Cardi B says it's hard to do TikToks, but she appears to be right in her element joining the latest craze -- the Silhouette Challenge.
The rapper shared her entry late Wednesday night, which starts with her walking into frame wearing a kimono with her hair in curls ... and revealing a stripper pole in the background.
As those who are familiar with the challenge know -- as a mash-up of Paul Anka's "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" and Doja Cat's "Street" plays ... the beat drops, screen goes red and it's sexy silhouette time.
Cardi, of course, was a stripper before she was famous, so even though she claims this challenge was challenging ... she nailed it.
Word of warning if you're partaking in this challenge -- apparently, some creeps online have figured out a way to remove the red filter to see what the silhouette performers are wearing, or not wearing.