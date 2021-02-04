Cardi B Does TikTok's Silhouette Challenge, Shows Off Her Stripper Skills

Play video content

Cardi B says it's hard to do TikToks, but she appears to be right in her element joining the latest craze -- the Silhouette Challenge.

The rapper shared her entry late Wednesday night, which starts with her walking into frame wearing a kimono with her hair in curls ... and revealing a stripper pole in the background.

As those who are familiar with the challenge know -- as a mash-up of Paul Anka's "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" and Doja Cat's "Street" plays ... the beat drops, screen goes red and it's sexy silhouette time.

Cardi, of course, was a stripper before she was famous, so even though she claims this challenge was challenging ... she nailed it.