Megan Thee Stallion's 'Body' Challenge Inspires Twerkin' Thanksgiving Turkey

Megan Thee Stallion has inspired untold numbers of people, so add a turkey to the list.

This little gizzard couldn't stay still for Megan's "Body" challenge as it shook its rump and slightly spread its wings. Pretty hilarious, don't ya think?

The challenge is officially a thing. We knew that earlier in the week, when a Starbucks employee got down with it. MTS posted a video Tuesday of Hunter Gallagher doing the "Body" dance moves from behind the counter. Megan liked it so much she reposted it.

