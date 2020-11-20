Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Sales Top $1.2 Million on Day 1

Exclusive

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have more in common than 'WAP' ... they can now both boast massively successful clothing lines with Fashion Nova.

Meg's new 106-piece collection -- which goes heavy on the denim -- raked in $1.2 million in sales in the first 24 hours ... according to sources connected to the retail company.

This is slightly more than Cardi hauled in with her Spring 2019 collection, but we're told it's because Fashion Nova anticipated high demand after Cardi's styles sold out so quickly ... so it had more product on hand for Meg's line.

MTS announced the launch of her collection -- which she says is for "all the hotties out there" and fits bodies of all shapes and sizes -- with a series of fire photos of herself and other women modeling the various styles of jeans available.

Along with premium denim, Meg's collection includes luxe corset bodysuits and tops with matching dresses and plush outerwear ... with prices of the items ranging from $24.99 to $199.99.