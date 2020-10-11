Cardi B Celebrates Wild 28th Birthday Party with Offset, Kisses and Lap Dances

Play video content @bobbylytes, @theestallion, @achontishanise / Instagram

Cardi B turned 28 Sunday in spectacular fashion, and it looks like -- we say LOOKS like -- she and Offset may have worked things out.

We're just here trying to connect the dots, so here's Cardi laying on top of Offset, giving him what a lap dance of sorts. But wait, there's more...

Meg Thee Stallion posted video of Cardi multitasking at a club in Vegas ... dancing with a bottle of D'USSE VSOP cognac.

The party moved to a private home and actually got wilder! They danced till early, early Sunday AM.

It ended with a pretty amazing gift from Offset ... a Rolls-Royce, with Kulture's name embroidered on the seats. They shared a kiss that sure looks coupley.

Offset partied with Cardi throughout the night and when he gifts her the Rolls he's pretty handsy. We don't know if they've mended fences. As we reported, Cardi filed for divorce, saying she was just sick of arguing. Well, no arguing happened Saturday night.

Cardi posted a video Friday of a billboard that read, "Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture" ... the vid includes a pic of Cardi and Kulture wearing pink getups, along with sunglasses and purses.

She captioned it ... "Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it" ... seems like the billboard was Offset's doing.