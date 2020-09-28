Cardi B Wants 'WAP' on Everything, from Clothing to Alcoholic Beverages

Exclusive

Cardi B's got that "WAP" and wants everyone to see it or taste it 7 days a week, so she's trying to get it certified ... at the trademark office.

Cardi filed the paperwork last week, saying she wants to slap WAP on virtually every kinda gear you can imagine -- clothing, headwear, footwear, athletic bags, purses and jewelry. Hell, she wants you to drink WAP too!!!

She filed WAP trademarks for liquor and liquor beverages, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, mineral water and so on and so forth.

And, just for good measure ... she filed for stickers and posters too.

It's interesting because after Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's sexually-explicit track blew up last month, Cardi launched a WAP merchandise line with a water-resistant theme ... featuring umbrellas, rain ponchos, spandex sports bras and biker shorts for sale.