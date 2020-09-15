Cardi B Will Amend Divorce Docs, She Wants It Amicable

Exclusive

Cardi B wants a divorce from Offset, but she wants it to be friendly, and had no idea her lawyer filed documents that made it sound highly contentious.

As we reported, Cardi's lawyer filed legal docs asking for legal custody and primary physical custody of 2-year-old Kulture. That's a screaming sign Cardi has issues with Offset's parenting, but we're told that is NOT the case.

Sources connected to Cardi and with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Cardi did not know the lawyer was positioning her case this way. We're told she wants Offset to have joint custody of Kulture and is determined to have an amicable, co-parenting situation. Our sources say Cardi is in touch with her lawyer and the document will be amended to reflect her wishes.

Her divorce petition also says she wants child support. Our sources say she does not want any support from Offset ... in the financial department, she's the Bank of Cardi.