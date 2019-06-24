Cardi B and Offset Drop $100,000 ... On Birthday Bling For Kulture!!!

Cardi B and Offset Drop $100,000 on Birthday Bling For Baby Kulture

Cardi B and Offset are making sure Kulture is one blinged-out baby ... spending a huge chunk of change on a super lavish present for their daughter's upcoming first birthday party.

Our sources tell us, Kulture is getting some serious bday bling when she turns 1 next month ... and we've got an early look at the extravagant piece of custom jewelry.

Check it out ... when Kulture celebrates her first birthday on July 10, she's gonna get this super sick piece from her parents, featuring characters from her favorite TV show, "Word Party."

We've learned Cardi commissioned celeb jeweler Eliantte for the project ... and the pendant and chain are made of diamonds, white gold and vibrantly colored enamel. Altogether, we're told Cardi dropped about $100,000 to keep Kulture ice cold.

Kulture's first birthday bash is gonna be one for the ages ... Cardi recently revealed she's pulling out all the stops, and spending a whopping $400k on the festivities!!!

Ah, the perks of being born to a hip-hop power couple.