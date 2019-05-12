Cardi B Offset Surprises her with Kulture, Birkin!!!

Cardi B Surprised by Offset at Rolling Loud with Kulture, Birkin Bags

Cardi B got a surprise this weekend, on the eve of her very first Mother's Day ... and it brought her to fake tears!!!

Offset surprised Cardi in Miami, where she was performing at the Rolling Loud festival with 10-month-old baby Kulture and 2 Birkin bags. As you know, Birkin's are reserved for people who make 8 figures or more per year.

Her reaction ... "Soooo happy. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Cardi followed up with words of inspiration, saying, "Enjoy your day everyone. If you having a bad day keep your chin up and pray to God to see brighter days! Even if you feel like bad s**t keep happening back to back. Keep on having faith in your prayers."

By the way, if Kulture and Birkins weren't enough, she chowed down on fried Oreos at Big Pink, a fav with the Miami breakfast crowd.

She and Offset have had a rocky year ... breaking up and then making up in a big way.

You'll recall, the Rolling Loud festival last December in L.A. was where Offset popped onstage with flowers when Cardi was performing and begged her to come back to him. She did.