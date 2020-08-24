Cardi B Selling Wet-Themed 'WAP' Merchandise Like Umbrellas and Ponchos

Cardi B That's Some 'WAP' Merch ... Prepare to Get Wet!!!

8/24/2020 8:08 AM PT
TMZ/wapstore.cardib.com

Cardi B's not wet behind the ears when it comes to promoting herself, so it's no surprise she's selling "WAP" gear in a way that'll get everyone talking.

The rapper's online store is promoting a new merchandise line featuring the title of her sexually explicit hit track with Megan Thee Stallion, and it's um ... water-themed.

To make sure her fans don't get soaked, Cardi's got "WAP" umbrellas, rain ponchos, spandex sports bras and biker shorts for sale.

There's also "WAP" t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and crop-top hoodies available ... and some of the attire features sexy shots of Cardi and Meg.

If you've been living under a rock, you might not know that the duo's hit track has been all the rage since the release of the music video -- which features a Kylie Jenner cameo -- earlier this month.

It's also been the subject of controversy and debate over whether or not it speaks to female empowerment ... but as always, Cardi's making a powerful statement.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later