Cardi B's New Video with Meg Thee Stallion Features Kylie Jenner Cameo

8/7/2020 7:07 AM PT
Cardi B's long-awaited return to the rap game wasn't just a collab with Meg Thee Stallion -- the two got support from a bunch of famous ladies ... including Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner WAP Music Video
YouTube

Cardi's track, "WAP" dropped Friday with an accompanying music video all about female empowerment -- and to fully embrace that, CB enlisted some hot up-and-coming femcees in the game.

Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto, Sukihana -- all relatively big names in their own right -- are also featured in the video.

Kylie's cameo features the self-made-billionaire decked out in leopard print and strutting down a hallway. Sorry, no rapping or singing from Kylie. We're told the billionaire cosmetics mogul was included to reflect togetherness among women across the entertainment industry.

WET AND WILD

Our sources also say the video was shot the week before the Tory Lanez drama unfolded last month -- and that could explain why Meg was hanging out with Kylie the night she was shot in her feet. It would appear working on the song/video brought them closer together.

Cardi's fans have been hungry for new music for a while, and now they've got it ... with some visual bonuses.

DOIN' IT ALL FOR THE FANS

Cardi was all over Instagram once the project dropped, she clearly took note of the outpouring of love and excitement over her first song in 9 MONTHS -- and she's clearly grateful for the fandom.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
