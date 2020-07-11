Cardi B Files Trademark for New Baby Clothing Line Business

Exclusive

Cardi B's got babies on her mind ... and she's also seeing green, 'cause it appears she's about to dive into the baby clothing biz!!!

According to docs, obtained by TMZ ... the rapper wants to trademark her name for a new children's clothing line to make just about everything for little ones ... from bottoms, shirts and sweaters to bibs, onesies and headwear.

All would be embroidered with her name. We can see it now -- "Get these Cardi Bibs on your kid before every meal!!!"

It only makes sense for Cardi to get in the baby clothing biz. She's already proven to be a dominant player in the fashion world. You'll recall her Fashion Nova line was an instant hit. She's also, in the past, teamed up with Tom Ford and Reebok, to name a few.

But, with Cardi getting more business savvy and her daughter, Kulture, growing up so fast -- it was only a matter of time before Mama Cardi launched her own baby clothing line.