Tank Makes Broadway Debut, Vouches for Denzel & Gyllenhaal Ticket Prices

Denzel & Jake Can Charge Whatever They Want

Tank is the newest bright-eyed star on Broadway with his new role in Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" and he's learning and respecting everything about the process ... including the ticket prices!!!

We spoke to Tank ahead of his big debut in 'HK' about the growing outrage in the NYC area ... Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's "Othello" going rate of nearly $1K per ticket!!!

It's no different than their box office draw as movie titans ... Tank says both Denzel and Jake have earned the right to charge what they want, but audiences should still budget reasonably to partake in the theater arts!!!

The "Hell's Kitchen" story is based on Alicia's rough upbringing in the hard-nosed NY neighborhood, and Tank assures the gems shared in the script are invaluable.

Tank says he's been rehearsing nonstop with the cast, so stage fright was never a concern.

He'll be on the production for 3 months but tells us there's a good chance he'll renege on his album retirement ... and he even thinks R. Kelly's audio challenge applied a lil' pressure in the R&B world.