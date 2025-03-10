George Clooney Seen With New Hair Color Ahead of Broadway Play Debut

George Clooney was seen out in New York Sunday sporting a brand-new 'do ... the A-List actor's silver mane has been transformed into a thatch of chestnut, and the world wants to know -- is the Oscar-winner displaying newfound vanity, or this altered appearance for a new role?

Clooney was photographed getting into an SUV outside French bistro Raoul's in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood after lunch, where he was joined by wife Amal and attorney pal Kevin Johnson.

Amal was snapped in leggy, flared blue jeans, with a short plaid blazer top over a tank, wearing oversized sunglasses and flashing a huge grin. George was looking fit as usual in his casual getup, wearing Adidas sneakers, tan pants and a black leather jacket and classic aviator shades, hoisting a backpack as he prepared to depart.

Clooney left the restaurant on his way to Broadway for a rehearsal of his new play, "Good Night, and Good Luck," based on the 2005 film he wrote and directed.

Clooney has up to this point leaned into his distinguished grays, but now he's doing a dye job for a younger look after years of silver fox locks. In previous interviews, he's said he had to change his hair color to play a man in his 40s -- in the 2011 film, shot in black and white, he portrays Fred Friendly -- co-producer of a TV news show with journalist Edward R. Murrow. In the Broadway play, Clooney's cast as Murrow himself.