George Clooney Slams Quentin Tarantino for Dragging His Film Career

Don't expect George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino to collaborate again any time soon ... as the actor made it clear he's seriously pissed at the director.

George gave an update on his relationship with his former "From Dusk Till Dawn" costar in GQ's September issue ... and slammed the famed filmmaker for trashing his big-screen career in the media.

As Clooney put it ... he was "a little irritated" with QT after the director said GC wasn't a movie star since he hadn't had a hit "since the millennium."

This dig left Clooney understandably ticked off, and he fired back ... "And I was like, 'Since the millennium? That's kind of my whole f***ing career.' So now I’m like, all right, dude, f*** off."

Clooney's callout was made even more awkward by the fact Brad Pitt -- another collaborator of Tarantino's -- joined him for the GQ sit-down.

Pitt, who stars alongside Clooney in "Wolfs," offered no additional commentary ... but did laugh in response, which could be interpreted a number of ways.

Ya can't blame Clooney for defending his resume, though, the thing kinda speaks for itself -- 2 Oscars, 5 Golden Globes, an AFI Life Achievement Award and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Tarantino also has 2 Oscars and 4 Golden Globes ... so, perhaps he was just feeling a bit competitive when he sent the diss Clooney's way.