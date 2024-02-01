Brad Pitt Is Reuniting With Quentin Tarantino For Director's Final Film

Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino are back at it ... the duo will be reuniting for the director's tenth and final film, "The Movie Critic."

Pitt walked away with the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his last collab with Q in 2019's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" ... and their first collab in 2009's "Inglorious Basterds" also generated tons of praise -- so signing up for another round of acclaim was clearly a no-brainer for the actor, 'cause he's coming back for thirds with QT.

Deadline reports the new movie's eyeing up a 2025 release & producer Stacey Sher, who worked on QT's 1994 hit "Pulp Fiction," has hopped on board as producer ... so it'll clearly be in good hands. Sony's also supposedly picked up the film's distribution rights.

Quentin has not delved too deep into the movie's premise -- but we know it's based on the life of a movie critic in the late 1970s, as per the title.

Filming will be taking place in his L.A ... Quentin said in a previous statement he started directing movies in Cali ... so it was only fitting he'd shoot his final motion picture in his hometown and cinema capital of the world.

QT's long made it clear he would only direct 10 movies ... telling Playboy back in 2022 that he didn't believe directors got better with age -- in fact, he noticed they got out of touch with what audiences wanted, making their last 4 films their worst.