Brad Pitt Wouldn't Shower For Days Sometimes, Says Former Roommate
1/16/2024 2:05 PM PT
Before scrubbing up for his Hollywood fame, Brad Pitt would happily go days without showering -- at least according to Jason Priestley ... who used to live with the dude.
The '90210' alum reflected on their brief time living together pre-fame along with one other person in a "crappy part of L.A." ... telling the tale on "Live with Kelly and Mark" Tuesday.
JP says the roomies would frequently play a game to see who among them could go the longest without bathing. And as it turns out, Jason says there was a consistent winner.
According to him, it was Brad who usually made a clean sweep of the disgusting competition ... which leaves us wondering if he still would've become Hollywood's biggest heartthrob if people caught wind of this alleged stink-fest back then.
Thankfully, Jason says he doesn't think he's into those games anymore, given his flashy A-list status and all -- although he says he can't confirm this definitively.
Luckily for both J&B, their days cramped up together in a small apartment didn't last long as they both catapulted to fame in the early nineties -- Jason in "Beverly Hills, 90210" & Brad in "Thelma and Louise." After that, the rest was history.
Safe to say, they're anything but washed-up actors these days ... although, it sounds like BP might've needed a bath or two while he was trying to break into the biz.
Fortunately, those days are behind them, and their careers have been showered with praise.
Whodathunkit ... the most famous Hollywood hunk was once a Hollywood skunk. 😅