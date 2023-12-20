Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Brad Pitt Joined by Girlfriend Ines De Ramon For 60th Birthday Celebration

12/20/2023 9:40 AM PT
Brad Pitt's 60th Birthday Party
The Image Direct

Brad Pitt is looking and feeling youthful at 60 ... ringing his milestone birthday with his much younger girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, by his side.

Pals joined the Hollywood sex symbol -- yes, even at 60 -- and 33-year-old jewelry designer as they headed out to L.A. hot spot, Mother Wolf, Tuesday evening -- a day after Brad's actual birthday.

The Image Direct

Brad ensured he'd have all eyes on him by showing off some loud style in a black and gold-foiled shirt ... while Ines wore a white mini dress.

Ines De Ramon
Getty

The couple's been dating for a year now ... and it's his first proper relationship since his bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie.

brad pitt balloons
SplashNews.com

He's reportedly introducing her to folks as his GF these days ... so, clearly things are going well for the duo.

Brad Pitt Through The Years
Getty

Brad is well and truly off the market ... undoubtedly a shame for fans thirsting over his 'still sexy at 60' status.

