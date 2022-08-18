Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Brad Pitt Says He's Grateful Foundation Reached Settlement Over Katrina Homes

Brad Pitt 'Grateful' For $20M Settlement In Katrina Suit ... Thanks, Global Green!!!

8/18/2022 10:21 AM PT
Brad Pitt stepped in to find a resolution with New Orleans homeowners who sued his Make It Right foundation over defective homes, telling us he's "grateful" a $20.5 million settlement was reached.

Our sources tell us the "Bullet Train" star coordinated with Global Green, an environmental non-profit, convincing GG to pony up the cash to settle a lawsuit the org was not even named in.

Brad tells TMZ ... "I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide this important support for the Lower Ninth families. We collaborated in the early days post-Katrina and we are very fortunate to have Global Green's generous continuing commitment to help address the challenges around these homes and others in need.

Remember ... Brad formed the Make It Right housing foundation back in 2007 to help New Orleans residents in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Katrina find new homes. He had stepped away from the org, but when the issues began, he got back involved to find a solution.

The charity built over 100 futuristic-looking homes in NOLA's Lower Ninth Ward, but the folks who moved in claimed the homes were poorly built and were plagued by a host of issues, including mold and structural damage ... and in 2018 they sued Make It Right and Brad.

Brad promised to follow up and address the issues with the homes that came up over the years ... and under the settlement reached Tuesday, the program's 107 homeowners will be eligible to get $25k as reimbursement for prior repairs.

A judge still needs to sign off on the settlement, and the remaining funds will be divided among the homeowners ... depending on the condition of their homes.

Brad tells us ... "Hopefully this agreement will allow everyone to look ahead to other opportunities to continue to strengthen this proud community in the future.​"

