George Clooney Hypes Up Wife Amal Clooney at Their NYC Charity Event

George and Amal Clooney hit their 10-year wedding milestone this month, and the actor's still in full swoon mode ... laying it on thick with compliments and support at their charity bash.

The actor was all about the wife goals at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies in NYC Thursday ... giving props to Amal for always being on the right side of history and making it clear he was extremely proud to be in the same room with her.

George hyped up Amal ... saying he'd support her in anything, anytime. He explained the night was about shining some of the limelight on unsung heroes fighting for justice.

Human rights activist and lawyer Amal wasn't shy about showing George love either, calling him an amazing advocate and gushing over how special it was to team up and bring powerful stories to life together.

It’s great to see the pair still head over heels after 10 years ... George kept lavishing praise, and he even hinted at a surprise anniversary celebration date later that night!