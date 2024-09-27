George Clooney's Los Angeles Estate Sells for $14.5 Million

George Clooney is saying goodbye to his one-time bachelor pad ... because he just sold his Los Angeles estate, where he used to entertain like crazy.

Our real estate sources tell us ... the actor's 6-bedroom mansion in Studio City's Fryman Canyon is changing hands for $14.5 million.

George owned the home for nearly three decades ... he bought it back in 1995 from Stevie Nicks for $2.2 million ... and hosted many big parties and large gatherings over the years.

The sprawling estate features 7,000 square feet of living space spread among a main house and several guest houses on a 3.1-acre plot. It's got all the bells and whistles, including a tennis court and a pool.

Once George settled down with Amal Clooney, the space transitioned from bachelor pad to family home ... and Amal told Vogue in 2018 the property was the couple's "private oasis."

The place is pretty secluded ... it's tucked behind a bunch of trees, offering tons of privacy.

The sale is a big change for George and Amal's real estate portfolio ... which also includes homes in Italy, France and New York. So they've got other places to lay their hats.