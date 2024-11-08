George Clooney's Omega Watch, More Star-Studded Items on Auction for Veterans

Hollywood A-listers are teaming up with the org Home For Our Troops, offering fans a shot at once-in-a-lifetime experiences and some seriously cool items -- all in support of American veterans.

George Clooney is kicking things off big this year, returning as a longtime supporter of the cause by auctioning off his Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M watch in 18K red gold at the 8th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction.

Chris Evans is adding a personalized video message and a signed "Captain America" poster to the mix ... Jennifer Aniston’s throwing in a signed Valentino handbag ... Whoopi Goldberg is giving away some autographed sneakers ... and Mindy Kaling donated her black Rachel Gilbert dress she wore on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

If you want something truly one-of-a-kind, check out these gems -- author Gillian Flynn will write your name into a future novel ... Josh Gad will send you a personalized voice message as Olaf from "Frozen" ... or you can play 18 holes at the Bel Air Country Club with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

