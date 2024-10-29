Patrick Mahomes Throws Footballs To Fans In Crowd At Charity Gala

Play video content Instagram/ @15andmahomies

Patrick Mahomes is always in quarterback mode, on and off the field ... 'cause the 2x NFL MVP couldn't resist throwing a few passes to members of the audience at his annual charity event!

The fifth annual 15 and Mahomies Foundation gala -- which focuses on improving the lives of children -- went down Monday night ... the day after the Kansas City Chiefs won their seventh consecutive game (they're the only undefeated team in the NFL).

The superstar QB arrived with his pregnant wife Brittany ... as a whopping 850 people attended the ceremony, including teammate Mecole Hardman.

At one point during the event, Mahomes took the opportunity to get in some quick practice ... throwing the ball to his speedy receiver.

And, Hardman wasn't the only one to leave with a reception ... several attendees, including a kid, also caught a pass from the 3x Super Bowl champ.

It was a great evening for the Mahomes Foundation, which awarded over $1 million in grants to 20 charities around Kansas City.

"Thank you to all of our amazing partners who continue to help us take this event to a new level each year," the foundation said in a statement.