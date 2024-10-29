Killer Horror Movie Memorabilia From 'The Thing,' 'Scream' & More Up for Auction

New Auction Will Have You Screaming!!!

Horror movie fans are in for a treat this Halloween ... killer memorabilia from a number of scary classics is set to be auctioned this fall.

Check it out ... Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction is scheduled for November 14 through November 17 ... with over 1,800 rare items from horror movie staples to cult classics going up for bidding.

We're talking Kurt Russell's character's hat from 1982s "The Thing" ... to a Ghost Face mask autographed by "Scream" star Henry Winkler himself. There's also James Cameron's heavily annotated "Aliens" shooting script -- worth tens of thousands of dollars -- up for grabs, too.

Fans of the 'Halloween' franchise could even walk away with Michael Myers' burned mask from the 2002 installment, "Halloween: Resurrection."

Speaking of 'Halloween' masks, the pumpkin mask from "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" -- worth between $3K and $7K -- is also hitting the auction block.

Other memorabilia comes from films like "Cult of Chucky," "Freddy vs. Jason," "Jeepers Creepers," "Hellraiser," and "Shaun of the Dead," among others.

Propstore CEO Stephen Lane tells TMZ ... the upcoming auction "has something for every horror enthusiast," promising bidders the chance to take home a piece of "horror history."