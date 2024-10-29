Halloween Costumes Who'd You Rather?!

Celebs in costumes always hits different, 'cuz when it comes to Halloween there's no stoppin' these stars from going all out! Sometimes however, they select the same look and it gets real tricky real quick! So, we've gotta ask -- Who'd You Rather?!

It's a given Paris Hilton and Megan Thee Stallion are both classy n' bougie, but which Sailor Moon are you choosing to rock your world?!

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Celeb couples, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian AND Maggie Lindemann and Jordan Clarkson dressed to impress ... but which duo hit the spooky 1988 classic out of the park?

It's a "Snow White" showdown between Avani Gregg and Charli D'Amelio ... if you had to choose one gal to hold your apple, who's it gonna be?!