Dogs Show Off Halloween Costumes at Howl'oween Festival in Toronto

Werewolves, vampires and other ghouls are sure to come out on Halloween night ... but, Saturday was all about dogs -- with costumed creatures taking over Toronto.

The Howl'oween Festival at a shared space in the city known as The Bentway took place this weekend ... with local vendors hawking pet-related goods, prizes for pups who compete in the costume contest -- and, many dogs ready to strut their stuff.

Check out this rambunctious rottweiler ... dressed in a classic devil outfit -- looking ready to snap up some of the devilishly good treats the event had to offer.

Or this pup, with a pair of fake arms, jersey and football ... looking ready to take the next drive all the way to the endzone.

Of course, some owners wanted to dress up alongside their dogs ... like this couple who dressed as a princess and a knight -- with their dog acting like a princess and cuddling up in their owner's arms.

More iconic costumes from the event ... Chucky the demented doll, Beetlejuice, a clown, a burlesque dancer and way more.

And, one particular pup looked like the best prize you could pull out of a claw machine ... with a whole box apparatus built around the smiling hound.