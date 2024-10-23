Hot Horror Movie Apparel for Spooky Season

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Look Halloween-ready in some easy-to-wear apparel celebrating Spooky Season ... and some of the hottest horror icons out there!

From Chucky and Tiffany tees to sweaters and sweatshirts paying homage to Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, Ghostface, the Sanderson Sisters and more, these fits are not only perfect for October -- but to show your horror movie pride all year round.

This sweatshirt is a real Scream, baby!

Prove your Ghostface love with Bobeutou's Scream Women's Sweatshirt, which features hearts around the famous mask on the front ... and a cute image of the killer on the phone surrounded by the words, "No, you hang up" on the back.

"This sweater is really cute and comfortable very good material," one happy customer said of the pullover, which also comes in five colors.

While nobody should take style advice from Leatherface, this Texas Chainsaw T-Shirt is a fun way to show your love of the franchise.

"When it comes to chain saws, ASK A PRO," the faux advertisement for a Sawyer saw reads, alongside a photo of the human skin-wearing icon. While his electronics may be to die for, don't try his cooking!

"This shirt is a win all around. I've had it for 6 months now and it has definitely held up to wear and tear," reads one 5-star review. "The graphics don't fade or crack. It actually gets softer and softer each time I wear it."

One, two, this Freddy Sweater's coming for you!

Rock a green and striped sweater straight out of the Nightmare on Elm Street series with this purchase -- which can be worn solo for fun or used for a full Freddy Kruger costume, with killer glove, fedora and burn makeup sold separately.

"Looks great and fits very well. Great value because it isn't cheaply made," wrote one customer, who joked it could also "double for an ugly Christmas sweater" too!

This Friday the 13th Hoodie is to kill kill kill, die die die for.

The officially licensed zip-up puts you behind Jason Voorhees' infamous hockey mask, with both a name tag and Camp Crystal Lake logo for anyone who still doesn't get the reference.

"This could be an awesome gift for someone who loves horror movies. It could also work as a quick, last minute Halloween costume," read one 5-star review. "Or you could just wear it for fun on a chilly night. I am very happy with this sweatshirt. It is more than I expected, and there is nothing to improve on it. Extremely high quality product."

Put a spell on all your friends with this Sanderson Sisters sweatshirt.

Show your Hocus Pocus pride with a black sweatshirt celebrating the Sanderson Witch Museum, "Home of the Black Flame Candle" ... you know, the one lit by virgin Max to bring Winnie, Mary and Sarah back from the dead.

"One of my favorite sweaters! Fits great and is comfy. Thick enough to keep you warm without being hot. Love the design," wrote one happy customer.

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with an ugly Christmas sweater?

This Michael Myers knit sweater inspired by the Halloween franchise is the perfect mix of spooky and playful -- and officially licensed, at that. The front features the horror movie's iconic poster art, as well as pumpkin flair.

"It's an ugly sweater vs Halloween!!!! Makes a great gift for anyone of the Halloween series," wrote one fan, while another added, "I didn't know Halloween ugly sweaters were even a thing until I stumbled across this listing! I like this sweater a lot and it seems to be well made."

It wouldn't be Halloween without paying homage to the Mistress of the Dark herself, Elvira.

This Elvira Women's Tee celebrates the "Hostess with the Mostest," as she collects her flowers from her undead admirers. Officially licensed, this shirt gives the Queen of Halloween the spotlight as she rocks her iconic dress for all the appreciate.

"I am in love with this tee. In fact, Im getting it in a tattoo I love it so much!" wrote one very satisfied customer.

Everyone will wanna play with this Hi, I'm Chucky long-sleeve t-shirt.

The demented Child's Play doll gets the spotlight in this bright yellow, black and red shirt -- which has Chucky's face on the front and red lettering reading, "Wanna Play?" down the sleeves.

Officially licensed, this top will be your friend to the end!

And because you can't show love to Chucky without also celebrating his bride, check out this Tiffany Crop Top paying homage to Jennifer Tilly's badass blonde.

Featuring Tiffany Valentine rocking her iconic leather jacket, cigarette in hand, the Bride of Chucky gets the spotlight with this cute baby doll top buys called "cute," "comfortable" and the source of endless compliments.

Barbie, eat your heart out!

Horror movies not your thing, but still want to get into the Spooky Season spirit? Try out this Sequin Ghost Shirt Dress from Tipsy Elves!

Featuring a ghost's face in black sequins atop a white sequined shirt, this long shirt works as a casual costume or something fun to wear just about anywhere on Halloween.

The dress, which comes in a flattering fit, also has convenient pockets and includes a "Boo" headband to complete the look!

And for the man who wants to celebrate Halloween with a more reserved look, try this Men's Spider Button-Up!

Inspired by bowling shirts, this button up features seasonal orange and black colors, as well as a spiderweb design on the shoulder and giant spider hanging down the front. it's one of many designs from Who In Shop, which specializes in polyester tops for Spooky Season.

"Fun Halloween shirt, I really like the retro style design, sized just right, comfortable," read one 5-star review, while another added, "Love the style and very classy for Halloween."