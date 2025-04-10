Ben Affleck Films Shootout Scene for Movie 'Animals' With Gillian Anderson

Ben Affleck is putting any personal woes on the backburner -- diving headfirst into a high-octane shootout scene for his new film, "Animals" ... where the stakes were clearly sky-high.

Check out these intense pics -- Gillian Anderson was also on set, and was seen dramatically sprawled on the ground near the Los Angeles River on Wednesday, while a guy in an animal mask was also on the ground after trying to shoot at Ben's character.

Stunt doubles were on set for the grueling scenes set against L.A.'s warmer weather -- but those sweaty, distressed vibes added to the intensity of the scenes.

IYDK, Ben’s also directing "Animals" -- and he was spotted switching out of acting mode to give actor Luis Gerardo Méndez some direction for his nail-biting scene.