Ben Affleck Rubs Elbows With Steph Curry At Lakers Game, Kamala Harris Watches

Ben Affleck scored some major dad points Thursday night ... not only did he snag himself and his kid some better seats than Kamala Harris for the Lakers game -- he also got Steph Curry to swing by for a meet-and-greet!

Ben and little Samuel Garner Affleck scored some courtside chairs for L.A.'s home tilt vs. the Golden State Warriors ... and the two seemed to have a blast as Curry and LeBron James duked it out on the floor.

The guys were seen cheering often ... with the young Affleck even animatedly celebrating a few 3-pointers in his James jersey.

Their night was a fairly stark contrast to Harris' ... as she and her hubby, Doug Emhoff, were seated some 50-or-so rows back in an area some Lakers VIPs prefer to sit.

Harris didn't seem to mind the view too much, though -- as she flashed a few grins while watching her beloved Warriors play. Elsewhere in the arena, Olivia Wilde and Zach Galifianakis took in the action too.

Kamala Harris is at the Lakers Warriors game in like row 58. Should’ve saved some of that money. @KamalaHarris @DouglasEmhoff



lol. What a world.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6pKLkl5R2y — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) February 7, 2025 @JeffDye

Los Angeles ended up winning the tilt, 120-112 ... but Curry hung around for a bit to chop it up with the Afflecks -- clearly giving Ben an edge in any sort of race for Father of the Year.