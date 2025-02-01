Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Lollipop While House Hunting in Brentwood

Jennifer Lopez needed a little sugar while out in L.A. ... working a lollipop around her mouth while taking a tour of a massive house in West Los Angeles.

The triple threat was spotted in ritzy Brentwood -- a beautiful neighborhood in Los Angeles full of rich and famous -- dressed cozy in a thick brown sweater and a pair of loose-fitting jeans.

She looks pensive with the lollipop in her mouth -- perhaps weighing her real estate options -- after her tour of the property ... which comes with everything a member of the glitterati might need.

J Lo walked through the house -- which has a huge backyard and a giant pool -- taking in every inch of the place on her afternoon trip.

It's unclear if she plans on snatching this place up ... but, since splitting with Ben Affleck over the summer, we know she's been weighing different real estate options.

We broke the story ... just last month, J Lo toured an off-the-market Brentwood property worth $20 million -- the same neighborhood where Ben purchased a house after their split. Unclear if the house she toured Friday is that same specific area.

Lopez was putting off buying the house because of the Pacific Palisades wildfire ... but, with the fires contained after burning through numerous houses in the L.A. area -- it looks like she's back on the house-hunting grind.