Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Song 'All I Have' at Park City Party

Jennifer Lopez surprised partygoers in Utah over the weekend with an impromptu performance of one of her longtime hit songs.

J Lo was at Tao in Park City on Saturday night where she surprised clubgoers by getting behind the DJ booth and giving fans a surprise performance of her 2002 single, "All I Have."

The singer, who's in town for the Sundance Film Festival, posted several snaps on her Instagram from the club where she partied the night away sipping cocktails and dancing with her best friend, Stevie MacKey.

Lopez has been keeping busy lately. She made the flight from Los Angeles to Park City after stepping out to celebrate her manager Benny Medina's birthday in Beverly Hills on Friday night.