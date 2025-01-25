Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Green After House Hunting in Brentwood

Jennifer Lopez capped off what was likely a busy week, which included maybe finding a new crib ... stepping out Friday night looking gorgeous in green.

J Lo was snapped while out to celebrate her manager Benny Medina's birthday at Novikov in Beverly Hills ... in a stylish dress that highlighted her toned legs.

As TMZ reported yesterday ... Jennifer may have found a new home in Brentwood ... a source telling us there is one in particular -- off the market for $20 million -- she really digs ... but she is worried about the air quality after the devastating wildfires.

Play video content TMZ.com

Still, the superstar likes the place enough to bring in an air quality specialist to test the area before going any further in the purchase process.

Jen and Ben Affleck are still trying to sell the L.A. mansion they bought together while they were married. It's on the market for $61 million.

Play video content TMZ.com