Mary J. Blige Rocks a Bikini on Vacay With Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Bodyguard

The 54-year-old singer was spotted enjoying some warm weather down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Sunday, where she rocked a black-and-white-print 2-piece for the occasion.

Mary J. looked beyond amazing in her vacay getup, but it's her plus one that has sparked some chatter ... given her bodyguard was noticeably dressed down in a pair of bright red swim trunks, and looked to be relaxing alongside the Grammy winner.

Check it out ... the bodyguard appeared to be more in relaxation mode than on security duty, as he lounged in a hanging basket swing and sipped on some Fiji water. His eyes were even closed at one point, while Mary J. was awake and on her phone.

It's currently unclear if Mary J. and the bodyguard have more than just an employer-and-employee relationship ... especially since this isn't the first time the security guard has protected a major singer.

The man in question worked with J Lo back in 2018 ... though, he seemed far more alert during that particular assignment.

So, you can understand why rumors are sparking about MJB and this hunky beefcake's time in Cabo.

Mary J. was previously married to music producer Kendu Isaacs, who she separated from in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

However, in September 2024, the Queen of R&B confirmed on "Sherri" she was in a new relationship with a mystery man.