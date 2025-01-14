Ben Affleck Has Tense Interaction With LAPD Cops Outside Brentwood Home

Play video content X17online.com

Ben Affleck's home is becoming a magnet for law enforcement activity ... a couple days after a visit from the FBI and sheriff's deputies, Ben had an animated interaction with police right outside his front gate.

Video shows Ben pulling out of his Brentwood home in his BMW Tuesday ... and there are a couple cops sitting in a car on the street in front of his driveway ... and Ben rolls down his window and voices frustration.

It's hard to make out what exactly has Ben so upset, but it sounds like he's pissed over some private security giving him the third degree as he enters and exits his home.

Ben's home is near the Palisades Fire, and while he was evacuated last week ... his home is NOT in a mandatory evacuation zone, though he's right outside the border. He appears to tell the cops these private security guards in the neighborhood are giving him a hard time.

Ben and the LAPD officers go back and forth for a few minutes before things seem to calm down ... and then it gets a lot friendlier by the time Ben drives off in his Beamer.

Some residents are being blocked from going back to their homes in the fire zones and there's been incidents of looting in evacuated areas ... so it's been a tense situation in the areas near Ben's Brentwood residence.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported ... Ben's home got a visit from FBI agents and LASD deputies over the weekend as part of an investigation into an incident in which a private drone collided with a firefighting aircraft, knocking it out of commission.

Our sources told us Ben wasn't the target of the FBI probe ... and it's unclear if he ever talked with the feds.