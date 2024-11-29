Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Serve Thanksgiving Meals to Homeless

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent part of their Thanksgiving Day doing a good deed -- serving meals to the less fortunate.

The former couple and their three kids -- Violet, Fin and Samuel -- showed up at L.A.’s Midnight Mission on Thursday and distributed food to the homeless. We don’t know what was on the menu -- but it’s a safe bet turkey was one of the items.

Check out video, obtained by TMZ, Ben and Jennifer -- both wearing hairnets and aprons -- are doing their charity work while mingling with the crowd.

The two appear to be getting along just great — chatting and even sharing a sweet moment with Ben whispering into her ear.

As for the kiddos, they rolled up their sleeves and got right down to business, making sure the needy were fed.

You may recall ... Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2005 after first meeting on the set of the film, "Pearl Harbor," 5 years earlier. During their 10-year marriage, they had their aforementioned children before getting divorced in 2015.