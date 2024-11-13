John Krasinski Hangs With Matt Damon, Ben Affleck After Sexiest Man Alive Honor

The actor broke bread with Matt and Ben in New York City, hitting the town Tuesday night after accepting the big honor on Stephen Colbert's late-night TV show.

It's pretty cool to see John hanging with Matt and Ben ... Affleck was named People's Sexiest Man Alive way back in 2002 and Damon took home the honor in 2007 ... so these guys have another thing in common now, as all 3 are originally from the Boston metro area.

Ben gave John a big hug and they wined and dined at Misi, an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn ... after John worked up an appetite on 'Colbert.'

John actually lives in Brooklyn with his actress wife Emily Blunt and their 2 daughters, Hazel and Violet, so it looks like he's introducing Matt and Ben to one of his local spots ... at least on its face.