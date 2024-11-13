John Krasinski Named People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski was a big winner Tuesday ... getting anointed People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive and accepting the honor on Stephen Colbert's late night show.

Krasinski was pictured on the cover of People wearing a t-shirt and jeans while sitting on the bumper of an NYC yellow taxi.

Beyond his good looks, John has been crushing it on the silver screen over the years, enjoying starring roles in many Hollywood films such as "A Quiet Place," "If," and "Jack Reacher." And let's not forget his big break in the TV sitcom, "The Office."

John has also been married to actress Emily Blunt for 14 years and the couple live in Brooklyn with their 2 daughters Hazel and Violet.

Clearly, John's a solid choice to be crowned People's Sexiest Man ... but don't tell that to Colbert.

On his show Tuesday night, Stephen seemed to think he was gonna go home with the coveted title. However, it didn't work out that way -- yet, in the end, Stephen was good humored about it all.