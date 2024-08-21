Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Emily Blunt Trades Friendship Bracelets at Taylor Swift's Final Wembley Show

Emily Blunt Wembley Ain't a Quiet Place ... Trading Bracelets at Taylor's Show!!!

taylor swift getty insta 1
Getty Composite

Emily Blunt's getting friendly with Taylor Swift fans ... trading bracelets at her show with husband John Krasinski and their kids standing by her side.

The actress hit Taylor's final show at Wembley Stadium in London Tuesday ... and, she came prepared to make some bracelet moves -- working the crowd outside her private box and negotiating for some new bling.

As she's making deals with fans, her man John Krasinski wanders around their private section holding daughter 7-year-old Violet, with the couple's other daughter, 10-year-old Hazel, nearby.

emily blunt getty 1
Getty

Emily's a known Swiftie ... she's previously been photographed wearing the iconic bracelets during "The Fall Guy" premiere in Paris in April -- so, she's always ready to ride for T-Swizzle.

Tuesday marked Taylor's 8th and final show of the summer at the biggest stadium in the UK ... another sold-out performance of course -- and, a ton of stars were in the crowd too.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Formula 1 driver George Russell was in attendance -- wearing a fluffy pink cowboy hat and hanging out with his niece, who looks over the moon to be seeing Tay live.

taylor swift and jack antonoff getty 1
Getty

Eurovision singer Sam Ryder and other famous Brits also pulled up ... and, of course, no Taylor show would be complete without celeb cameos onstage -- with Florence + the Machine lead singer Florence Welch and producer Jack Antonoff joining the star.

TS has some much-needed time off now, BTW ... her next show isn't until October 18 in Miami -- plenty of time off to catch the first few games of the Chiefs season.

taylor swift and florence welch getty 1
Getty

Bottom line ... Taylor's shows always bring out celebs -- and, their star-studded friendship bracelets!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later