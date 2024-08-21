Emily Blunt Trades Friendship Bracelets at Taylor Swift's Final Wembley Show

Emily Blunt's getting friendly with Taylor Swift fans ... trading bracelets at her show with husband John Krasinski and their kids standing by her side.

The actress hit Taylor's final show at Wembley Stadium in London Tuesday ... and, she came prepared to make some bracelet moves -- working the crowd outside her private box and negotiating for some new bling.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski trading friendship bracelets with Swifties at The Eras Tour in London today! 🥺#LondonTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/4fDCa5sAwg — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) August 20, 2024 @badpostblunt

As she's making deals with fans, her man John Krasinski wanders around their private section holding daughter 7-year-old Violet, with the couple's other daughter, 10-year-old Hazel, nearby.

Emily's a known Swiftie ... she's previously been photographed wearing the iconic bracelets during "The Fall Guy" premiere in Paris in April -- so, she's always ready to ride for T-Swizzle.

Tuesday marked Taylor's 8th and final show of the summer at the biggest stadium in the UK ... another sold-out performance of course -- and, a ton of stars were in the crowd too.

Formula 1 driver George Russell was in attendance -- wearing a fluffy pink cowboy hat and hanging out with his niece, who looks over the moon to be seeing Tay live.

Eurovision singer Sam Ryder and other famous Brits also pulled up ... and, of course, no Taylor show would be complete without celeb cameos onstage -- with Florence + the Machine lead singer Florence Welch and producer Jack Antonoff joining the star.

TS has some much-needed time off now, BTW ... her next show isn't until October 18 in Miami -- plenty of time off to catch the first few games of the Chiefs season.